Dixie Shinaberry

Dixie Shinaberry is presented the Morrow County Senior Citizen of the Year award.

ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce the 2022 Morrow County Outstanding Senior Citizen. Dixie Shinaberry, known as “Aunt Dixie” throughout Morrow County, was named the Morrow County Outstanding Senior Citizen.

She has a heart for her community and a passion to serve others, the agency stated.

