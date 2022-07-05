MANSFIELD -- The Renaissance Theatre will hold auditions for the Mansfield Youth Theatre production of Seussical, Jr. on Sunday, July 10 from 2 until 4:30 p.m., and on Monday, July 11 from 6 until 8:30 p.m. at the Renaissance’s Theatre 166 location, in downtown Mansfield.
Appointments are not required for auditions. Those auditioning must be 18 years of age or younger (unless still attending high school) during the 2022-23 school year and should be no younger than 8 years of age. Anyone auditioning should be prepared to sing a 16-32 measure excerpt from a song of their choice and bring sheet music in the proper key.
An accompanist will be provided. Some actors may be asked to read a short scene from the script. Those auditioning should bring a list of schedule conflicts between the dates of auditions and the performances of Seussical, Jr. Performance dates are September 9-11, 2022. All performances will be held on stage at the Renaissance Theatre. Seussical, Jr. will be directed by Dauphne Maloney, with musical direction by Brian K. Nabors.
Seussical JR. is a fantastical musical extravaganza featuring Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all your favorite Dr. Seuss characters brought to life onstage. Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos.
Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that's been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird.
Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family, and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.
With music and lyrics by collaborative team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Seussical Jr. is an adaptation of the musical, Seussical, which opened on Broadway in November 2000.
The team of Ahrens and Flaherty have won and been nominated for Tony, Drama Desk, Grammy, and Olivier awards for their contributions to numerous musicals, including Ragtime, Anastasia, and Once On This Island.
Seussical Jr. features songs in a wide variety of styles, including, “Horton Hears a Who,” “Oh, The Thinks You Can Think,” and “The One Feather Tail of Miss Gertrude McFuzz.”
For additional information regarding auditions for the Mansfield Youth Theatre production of Seussical Jr., contact Dauphne Maloney at dauphne@mansfieldtickets.com, or by calling 419-522-2726, ext. 212.