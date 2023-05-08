Sorelle on The Voice

THE VOICE -- "The Playoffs Premiere" Episode 2313 -- Pictured: (l-r) Manasseh Samone, Ray Uriel, Sorelle 

 Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC

LEXINGTON — The biggest secret of the Heichel sisters' lives has finally been revealed. 

The singing sister trio of Madi, Ana and Bella have made it through four rounds of competition on The Voice and will advance to the next stage: The live shows, where viewer voting determines who stays and who goes. 

Sorelle performs Etta James' "Something's Got a Hold On Me" during The Voice Playoffs premiere.

