AU 10-minute play festival

ASHLAND – The Ashland University Department of Theatre will close out its 2022-23 season by presenting a festival of 10-minute plays Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, in the Studio Theatre of the Center for the Arts (331 College Ave.).

To conclude this season’s theme, “Standing Up, Standing Out,” these student-directed short plays each have characters who stand up for themselves and stand out by making choices that will change their lives.

