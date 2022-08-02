MANSFIELD – Rides, barns and eating your favorite fair food are only part of the docket at the Richland County Fair.
Be sure to check out what’s happening at the Nature Park during the festivities, Aug. 7 to 13.
MANSFIELD – Rides, barns and eating your favorite fair food are only part of the docket at the Richland County Fair.
Be sure to check out what’s happening at the Nature Park during the festivities, Aug. 7 to 13.
At the Nature Park you can relax on seating shaded by large trees and surrounded by beautiful native plant gardens, enjoy natural resource and environmental programs, and listen to live music.
Programs and entertainment at the Nature Park are free with your paid admission to the fair.
Don’t forget to stop by the exhibit area in the building, located behind the Nature Park Stage. The Nature Park is across from the “Big Red Barn.”
Stop in the Nature Park exhibit space Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for kids activities, contests and to learn more about conservation, recycling and animals native to Richland County. Mark your calendar for the Kids Scavenger Hunt on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Richland Soil and Water Conservation District – Learn how trees help manage stormwater, play trivia sponsored by Meijer for a chance to win prizes, find out how you can save 50% of the cost to have a nutrient management plan written, and discover more about other soil and water topics.
City of Mansfield Engineering Department – pick up educational materials on storm water, trees, volunteer opportunities, recycling, litter prevention and enter a drawing to win prizes for answering questions found in the educational materials or in the display.
Richland County Solid Waste Management Authority – educational materials related to reduce, reuse, and recycle will be available and kids will have fun making a craft.
Stop at the booth for recycling tips for recycling success and to have your recycling questions answered.
Richland County Park District
Have you ever held a snake or turtle? This is your chance.
Plus, check out educational posters, ODNR wildlife guides and examples of many natural history items from around the county.
-- Richland Area Beekeepers Association – learn about beekeeping and the life of bees.
-- Master Gardener Volunteers – what is a pollinator and why are they important? Your questions will be answered.
-- Richland County Farm Bureau – spin the agriculture trivia wheel for a chance to win prizes and learn more about Farm Bureau and Nationwide Insurance.
-- Malabar Farm State Park – the display will inspire you to visit this working farm in southern Richland County.
Here is the complete listing of Nature Park stage events:
Sunday, Aug. 7
7 p.m. “Mercy and Grace” – gospel music
Monday, Aug. 8
3 p.m. “Soil and Water Trivia,” Richland Soil and Water Conservation District.
4 p.m. “Malabar Farm-One of Richland County’s Hidden Gems” and Dot, a lamb raised by Malabar Farm State Park staff, Mark Sommer, Park Naturalist.
7 p.m. “Mid-Ohio Community Band” music.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
3 p.m. “Snakes and Turtles of Richland County, Richland County Park District
4 p.m. “Attracting Butterflies and Pollinators to Your Backyard,” Bill Flanegan, Richland County Master Gardeners
7 p.m. “Blue Universe” – bluegrass music
Wednesday, Aug. 10
3 p.m. Children’s Storytime with a fun activity, Mansfield Richland County Public Library. May move to Big Red Barn depending on weather.
4 p.m. “Meet Nathan and his Black Labrador Retriever, May,” ODRN Div. of Wildlife K-9 Unit.
7 p.m. “Matt Goodrich” – country music.
Kids from 8 to 17 are invited to join a scavenger hunt at the Nature Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a chance to win great prizes. Entries will be put into a drawing for three different prizes drawn at noon, 1 and 2 p.m. Scavenger Hunt rules are on the back of entry forms.
Thursday, Aug. 11
3 p.m. “Basic Beekeeping,” Richland Area Beekeepers Association
4 p.m. “Soak Up the Rain: How Street Trees Retain Stormwater Runoff,” Kim Hildreth, Project Planner, City of Mansfield Engineering Department
7 p.m. “Tom’s Kitchen Table” – Oldies/Bluegrass music
Friday, Aug. 12
3 p.m. Ohio Bird Sanctuary Live Bird Program.
4 p.m. “Egg Catcher Engineer,” presented by GrowNextGen. Another program perfect for kids.
7 p.m. “RLC” – live music.
Saturday, Aug. 13
7 p.m. “Oolong Gurus,” – American music.
Enjoy the Fair!
Spotlighting the local music scene.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.