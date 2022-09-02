MANSFIELD -- This summer, Firelands Electric invited 4-H and FFA livestock exhibitors who live in a home receiving power from the cooperative to take part in its 2022 Virtual Junior Fair.
To participate, youth showing livestock as part of the Ashland, Huron, Lorain, and Richland County Junior Fairs were asked to submit photos of themselves with their animal. Entries were then posted on the co-op’s Facebook page and Flickr photo gallery at the conclusion of each fair.
Aria Askins of the Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H Club was the recipient of the gift card for the Richland County Junior Fair.
In addition to being featured on the co-op’s social media sites, one lucky livestock exhibitor from each Junior Fair was randomly selected to win a $25 Amazon gift card and have their photo published in an upcoming issue of Ohio Cooperative Living magazine.
“This program is a fun and creative way for our local 4-H and FFA junior fair exhibitors to get recognition for their hard work and accomplishments,” says Communications and Member Relations Specialist Tracy Gibb.
Brenna Hess of the On Target 4-H Club won for the Huron County Junior Fair, while Keith Squire of the Rochester Winning Workers was selected for Lorain County.
Ashland County’s winner will be announced later this month. To view additional entries from Firelands Electric’s 2022 Virtual Junior Fair, visit the online gallery at www.flickr.com/photos/firelandsec/albums.
Ashland County Junior Fair exhibitors may still submit entries through Sept. 26.
Simply complete the form available at www.firelandsec.com/contests and attach a photo of the exhibitor with their animal. Entries are limited to one photo per person. Complete guidelines are available on the cooperative’s website.
If you have any questions regarding this program, please contact Firelands Electric’s Member Services Department at 1-800-533-8658 or members@firelandsec.com.
ABOUT FIRELANDS ELECTRIC
Firelands Electric, A Touchstone Energy Cooperative, is a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative providing electric service to approximately 9,100 homes and businesses in rural areas of Ashland, Huron, Lorain, and Richland counties.