Aria Askins

Aria Askins of the Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H Club was the recipient of the Firelands Electric Co-Op gift card for the Richland County Junior Fair.

MANSFIELD -- This summer, Firelands Electric invited 4-H and FFA livestock exhibitors who live in a home receiving power from the cooperative to take part in its 2022 Virtual Junior Fair.

To participate, youth showing livestock as part of the Ashland, Huron, Lorain, and Richland County Junior Fairs were asked to submit photos of themselves with their animal. Entries were then posted on the co-op’s Facebook page and Flickr photo gallery at the conclusion of each fair.

