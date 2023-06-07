Judy Francl print.jpg

Judy Francl is one of the featured women in Jo Westfall's portrait series "Radiators: Women of Mansfield in their Lighthouses." The series will open in The Phoenix Brewing Company on June 9.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Jo Westfall’s newest portrait series aims to show a number of local women how influential they are.

“I can’t even count the number of women who have inspired me, empowered or even intimidated me,” she said. “Some women don’t realize that just by existing, you’re influencing me and the community.”

A sneak peek at 'Radiators: Women of Mansfield in their Lighthouses'

