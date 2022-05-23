MANSFIELD -- Richland Academy of the Arts will be having their 2022 Dance Recital, “Art in Motion,” on Friday, May 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 28, at 3 p.m. at Mansfield Senior High.
Students in this recital are dancers ages 6 to 18, featuring jazz, tap, ballet, pointe, modern, and lyrical dance styles; choreographed by Sarah Horrigan-Ramos, Marden Ramos and Erin Wolford. Richland Academy’s four pre-professional training dance companies, rade, rade jr., radKidz, and radKidz2, will also be featured in these performances.
“The idea behind ‘Art in Motion’ is that every dance in this recital represents a specific piece of artwork, such as famous pieces like the Mona Lisa, Starry Night, and others,” says Sarah Horrigan-Ramos, Dance Department Chair at Richland Academy.
“This recital not only highlights our wonderful dancers and all the hard work they’ve put into their training this year, but also a combination of how multiple arts disciplines can inspire each other.”
Richland Academy of the Arts recommends that tickets are purchased prior to the performance to avoid long wait lines at the door. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the theatre.
A limited supply of flowers will be on sale for the dancers in the show. Masks are not required. Tickets to the show are on sale now for $15 adult, $10 student, senior, or veteran. All seating is general admission.
For more information on these performances, call Richland Academy at 419-522-8224 or visit www.richlandacademy.com.
“Richland Academy … where anyone can explore the artist within,” located at the corner of 4th and Walnut St. was founded in 1991 and is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.
