MANSFIELD -- North central Ohio 4-H members and numerous FFA Chapters in the area are excited about the possibility of a new arena at Richland County Fairgrounds.
Richland County currently has over 1,500 farms and agriculture-related businesses, and the number keeps growing. The Richland County Senior Fair Board and Livestock Committee is keeping pace with the farming community by building a larger, safer livestock arena.
The new 9,200-square-foot arena will provide two show rings, ample seating for spectators, increased safety for participants and audience, accessible (ADA-compliant) restrooms, a small livestock sales office, a heating/air conditioning system, and improved accessibility throughout the venue.
The current, small arena will continue to be utilized during the fair to showcase the Row of Champions during Fair Week and as a source of year-round rental income.
The new 1.1 million arena will be used year-round for 4-H events, livestock shows, auctions, sales, and rentals, such as for boat and car shows, weddings, musical performances, and other activities.
These will generate additional income for the Richland County Agricultural Society and Livestock Committee to fund the fair and maintain the fairgrounds and buildings.
With the help of area agricultural enthusiasts, the Agricultural Society will successfully conduct its first community capital campaign, the Arena Campaign.
In keeping with the mission to responsibly provide youth development, education, and cultural activities in the Richland County agriculture community the new 9,200-square-foot “accessible to all” arena will be a reality that started as a vision.
Donations can be made by mail to: Arena Campaign, Richland County Fairgrounds, 750 N. Home Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44906.