The Arena project

The new 1.1 million arena will be used year-round for 4-H events at the Richland County Fairgrounds.

MANSFIELD -- North central Ohio 4-H members and numerous FFA Chapters in the area are excited about the possibility of a new arena at Richland County Fairgrounds.

Richland County currently has over 1,500 farms and agriculture-related businesses, and the number keeps growing. The Richland County Senior Fair Board and Livestock Committee is keeping pace with the farming community by building a larger, safer livestock arena.

