ONTARIO – For a second year in a row, the Sponsor-A-Family program has brought joy to families in need.
Employees of the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. purchased and collected clothing and toys for families that have faced financial emergencies caused by illnesses or other adversities beyond their control.
More than 75 employees participated this year and raised approximately $1,600 in cash and gift cards," said Michelle Deskins, Chief of Staff. "The employees adopted three families and donated new clothes, hygiene and cleaning items, diapers, household items, games, and toys to celebrate the season of giving.
“During the holiday season, financial hardships are felt throughout our communities. Our staff stepped up and positively impacted the lives of 13 individuals. Instead of worrying about making the choice of buying food or buying a simple Christmas gift, these families were able to find joy with the donated gifts from our Agency staff.”
The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence, and dignity.