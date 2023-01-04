Sponsor A Family program

The Area Agency on Aging's Sponsor A Family program brought holiday cheer for the second year in a row to north central Ohio.

Employees of the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. purchased and collected clothing and toys for families that have faced financial emergencies caused by illnesses or other adversities beyond their control.

