Smoke detector

Smoke detectors will be available at the Oct. 28 noon event at Hawkins Corner in Ontario.

ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will distribute free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to residents of Richland County that are age 60 and older at a Fire Prevention Month Awareness event on Friday, Oct. 28, from noon to 2 p.m. at Hawkins Corner, located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Door 300, in Ontario. 

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), fire departments in the United States respond to a fire event every 24 seconds. Anyone can experience a fire, but older adults are especially vulnerable. 

