ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will distribute free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to residents of Richland County that are age 60 and older at a Fire Prevention Month Awareness event on Friday, Oct. 28, from noon to 2 p.m. at Hawkins Corner, located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Door 300, in Ontario.
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), fire departments in the United States respond to a fire event every 24 seconds. Anyone can experience a fire, but older adults are especially vulnerable.
Area Agency on Aging staff and representatives from Richland County fire departments will be on-site to provide fire prevention resources and installation information.
Refreshments will be served. Registration is not required, but you must bring a form of I.D. to show proof of Richland County residency.
This event and complimentary smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are funded by the Richland County Senior Services Levy. For additional information, contact Karen Hagerman at 567-247-6487.
The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence, and dignity.