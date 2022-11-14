ONTARIO - The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N. Walnut St., Mansfield.
The day will be dedicated to individuals who provide care for someone aged 60 and older.
This is open to anyone who provides care including, but not limited to, assist with basic needs, provide companionship, monitor medications, prepare meals, or drive them to medical appointments or grocery store.
Caregivers from Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot are welcome to attend. Individuals who are being cared for may also attend.
This special event will include lunch, entertainment, training, activities, caregiver information, and resources. It is in honor of National Family Caregivers Month.
Family caregivers are the foundation of our Nation’s long-term care system, doing necessary work with devotion, many times at a significant emotional and financial cost. The Caregiver Appreciation Event will recognize their service and dedication as the silent heroes of our community.
Registration is required and space is limited. Deadline to register with Karen Hagerman at 567-247-6487 is Nov. 17, 2022.