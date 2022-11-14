Area Agency on Aging logo

The Area Agency on Aging services north central Ohio.

 

ONTARIO - The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N. Walnut St., Mansfield.

The day will be dedicated to individuals who provide care for someone aged 60 and older.

