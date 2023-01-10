ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging has announced that Leslie Davis is the recipient of the 2022 Employee Award of Excellence.
Leslie Davis has been a team member of the Agency since 2008. She plays an integral role in the Richland County Senior Services Levy program by facilitating and coordinating the services which Richland County older adults may receive.
She utilized her innovative leadership skills to develop eligibility tools used to screen individuals and determine enrollment into the Care Coordination program. This critical piece of the program’s re-design enabled the Agency to evaluate client need to ensure good stewardship of levy funds. During the pandemic, her positive mindset and problem-solving skills helped connect clients with services.
Davis continues to help make the Care Coordination programs a success by serving as the initial point of a supportive contact for consumers and their families.
The Agency’s Employee Award of Excellence has been given annually for 16 years. Its purpose is to recognize an employee who is nominated by the staff and has exemplified outstanding aspects of our work culture and commitment to excellent service.
In 2021, Victoria Hicks and Julie Sipe were the recipients of the Agency’s Employee Award of Excellence. They were honored for their customer service, innovation, and commitment to helping individuals throughout the Agency’s service area.
The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence, and dignity.