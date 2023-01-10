Leslie Davis in Ironman

Leslie Davis, of Mansfield, is shown here when she competed in an Ironman competition in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 2014.

ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging has announced that Leslie Davis is the recipient of the 2022 Employee Award of Excellence.

Leslie Davis has been a team member of the Agency since 2008. She plays an integral role in the Richland County Senior Services Levy program by facilitating and coordinating the services which Richland County older adults may receive.

