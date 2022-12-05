Area Agency on Aging staff at podium

From left, Diane Ramey, Chief Clinical Officer, Duana Patton, CEO, Rick Crouch, Award of Excellence Awardee, and Nate Roshon, Board President.

ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. annual meeting took place on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield.

Nearly 250 service providers, Corporate Board, Foundation, Advisory Council members, community partners, staff, and dignitaries were in attendance.

