Marden Ramos teaches a salsa class for seniors and caregivers at the Caregiver Appreciation Event held by the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging and Richland Academy of the Arts. 

MANSFIELD — Most of us will be a caregiver at some point in our lives.

But Nicole Williams, vice president of outreach and development for the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, said the role of caregiving is one we often don't think about until it's our turn.

Nicole Williams, center, joins a group of guests in a drum circle workshop during the Area Agency on Aging District Five's Caregiver Appreciation Event.
Seniors and caregivers enjoy a performance at the Richland Academy of the Arts.

