ONTARIO - The smooth, melancholy serenade of Elvis Presley’s “Heartbreak Hotel” filled Fairhaven Hall as senior citizens, caregivers, family and friends mingled through the aisles.
The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. held its annual Senior Spring Extravaganza Wednesday at the Richland County Fairgrounds.
The 1950s-themed event offered guests free lunch and ice cream, an on-site classic car show, bingo, a photo booth, a concert and a vendor expo.
Nicole Williams, vice president of outreach and development for the AAA, said the event was held in honor of Older Americans Month. The Spring Extravaganza combined two smaller annual events — the Senior Swing Spectacular and the Positive Aging Expo.
By noon, more than 400 people had arrived at the fairgrounds.
Tom and Betty Wolford of Galion brought their black 1939 Ford Coupe, which they purchased a few years ago.
While they came primarily because of the car show, the couple said they were impressed by resources and overall organization of the event.
“This has really been nice,” Tom said. His wife nodded in agreement as she took a bite of her butter pecan ice cream.
Tom has won awards for his coupe as well as a 1967 corvette, but his favorite aspect of car shows is getting to fellowship with people.
“I think when people retire, they're looking for entertainment and if you're into cars, it's a real thing,” he said. “People are nice. I've met so many people at car shows in the last 25 years, it’s unbelievable. We go to see the people, talk to people, spend the day.”
Susan Montgomery, community outreach coordinator, said events like the extravaganza are key to the organization’s mission.
“Here at the Area Agency on Aging, it’s all about providing services so the seniors can stay in their home and age in place for as long as possible safely,” Montgomery explained.
“We want seniors out enjoying themselves, doing things that they want to do, staying healthy.”
Social isolation was a risk for seniors even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Williams said the last two years have been especially challenging for seniors, who may have stayed inside more due to health concerns.
“Isolation for those over the age of 60 has serious medical and psychological effects and can lead to depression, heart disease, anxiety, and cognitive decline,” Williams said.
“Loneliness is also found to lower older adults’ immunity to illness, making it harder to fight off viruses. Social isolation can increase inflammation and chronic stress, which makes it all the more important to make sure your loved ones don’t feel left out and alone.”