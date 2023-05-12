Senior Spring Extravaganza

The Senior Spring Extravaganza welcomed over 750 older adults to the Richland County Fairgrounds, including this lady who posed here with Elvis.

ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. hosted their largest event of the year at the Richland County Fairgrounds to celebrate seniors in honor of Older Americans Month.

In observance of this special month, the Administration for Community Living leads the nation in celebrating diverse aging experiences with the 2023 theme, "Aging Unbound."

GALLERY: Senior Spring Extravaganza

