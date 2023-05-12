The Senior Spring Extravaganza welcomed over 750 older adults to the Richland County Fairgrounds, including this lady who posed here with Elvis.
The Senior Spring Extravaganza welcomed over 750 older adults to the fairgrounds, where they had the opportunity to speak with over 60 vendors and connect with organizations that could help them remain engaged and independent with their communities.
Outreach and information were also provided by the Area Agency on Aging about their programs and services, including vaccine outreach and education. The event also had bingo, prizes, lunch, a car show, entertainment, and more.
"This is always my favorite event of the year. It is a time to celebrate, reflect and come together," said Nicole Williams, Chief Operating Officer of the Area Agency on Aging.
"It allows us all to remember the immense value that America's aging population brings to our culture and society as a whole."
Event sponsors included ES Consulting and Richland Public Health. The generosity of community organizations' sponsorships and the Aging & Disability Vaccination Collaborative helped support this event.
The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located in Ontario, Ohio, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence, and dignity.