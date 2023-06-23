Vaccine

Vaccine outreach events and clinics will be posted on the Area Agency on Aging’s Facebook page at www.aaa5ohio.org.

ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has received funding from USAging’s Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative (ADVC).

This funding will keep individuals informed of the importance of vaccination benefits. The focus will center on older adults and people with disabilities who are most at-risk for negative health consequences and the underserved populations and disadvantaged communities. The grant will support vaccine accessibility, public health events, vaccine clinics, community outreach and education, and more.

