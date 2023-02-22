MANSFIELD -- Richland County Emergency Food and Shelter Board would like to announce the availability of Federal Funds through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Richland County will receive Phase 40 EFSP funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide.
The Local Board will be charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A Local Board made up of community leaders will determine how the funds awarded to Richland County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
• Nonprofit, faith-based, and governmental organizations that provide food, shelter, and supportive services within the intent of the program
• Past EFSP participation is not a requirement
• Submit applications to the Local Board for funding (point of contact can be obtained via the EFSP website, www.efsp.unitedway.org)
• Maintain a checking account in the organization’s name for EFSP deposits
• Pay vendors directly within 90 days for services provided
• Submit required reports
Any agency that is awarded funds that participated in the EFSP in the past and has outstanding compliance exceptions must resolve them prior to the release of funds.
Richland County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with The Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, Harmony House, The Domestic Violence Shelter, and Independent Living Center participating.
These agencies were responsible for providing rent and utility assistance, food assistance as well as emergency shelter.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact: Local Board President: Katherine Ezawa at kezawa@thedvshelter.com for an application.
The deadline for applications to be received is March 9 at 4 p.m. Applications received after this date and time will not be reviewed.