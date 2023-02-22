FEMA logo

MANSFIELD -- Richland County Emergency Food and Shelter Board would like to announce the availability of Federal Funds through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Richland County will receive Phase 40 EFSP funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

