MANSFIELD — Did you know trees help improve water quality in streams, rivers, and lakes by reducing flooding and minimizing chemical/sediment runoff?
The tree’s leaves act as a large umbrella capturing rainwater as it falls, which reduces the speed and amount of rain or snow that reaches the ground and becomes stormwater runoff.
You can help Clear Fork FFA while helping manage stormwater and prevent soil erosion at the Clear Fork FFA Alumni Tree Seedling Sale held in partnership with Richland Soil and Water Conservation District. Purchase seedlings March 31 at multiple locations. The sale proceeds benefit Clear Fork FFA programs.
Richland County Fairgrounds Nature Park: Friday, March 31, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. or all seedlings are sold.
Clear Fork High School back parking lot, Friday, March 31 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. or all seedlings are sold.
Planktown Market near Shiloh (at inside door), Friday, March 31 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. or all seedlings sold.
If there are seedlings left at 1 p.m. at Clear Fork High School or Planktown Market, those seedlings will be moved to the Richland County Fairgrounds. The tree seedlings cost $10 per bundle of 8. Sales are available on a first come, first serve basis with cash or checks only being accepted.
For orders larger than 20 bundles, please call Clear Fork High School at 419-886-2601 or Jim from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. daily at 419-564-3881 by March 19. If you wish to purchase left-over seedlings, call Jim at 419-564-3881.
Tree species include: Norway Spruce, White Pine, Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, Fraser Fir, Red Mulberry, Ohio Buckeye, Common Pawpaw, Flowering Dogwood, Redbud, White Oak, Sugar Maple, Persimmon, Tulip Poplar, Red Oak, Scarlet Oak, Black Cherry, and Black Walnut. Bluebird, Bat, and Butterfly Houses will also be available for $15 each.