Seedling purchase

The public can purchase seedlings March 31 at multiple locations. The sale proceeds benefit Clear Fork FFA programs.

MANSFIELD — Did you know trees help improve water quality in streams, rivers, and lakes by reducing flooding and minimizing chemical/sediment runoff?

The tree’s leaves act as a large umbrella capturing rainwater as it falls, which reduces the speed and amount of rain or snow that reaches the ground and becomes stormwater runoff. 

