Shelby Bicycle Days parade went though Main Street on Saturday afternoon.

The 2022 Shelby Bicycle Days parade rolls through downtown. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Gabi Morando, Scripps Howard Foundation Intern

SHELBY — Skiles Field no longer hosts home games for the Shelby Whippet football team.

But the location, now sans bleachers, remains at the heart of the city's annual Bicycle Days festival.

Download PDF Shelby Bicycle Days Schedule
Download PDF lindy flyer bike tour

