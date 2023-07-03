SHELBY — Skiles Field no longer hosts home games for the Shelby Whippet football team.
But the location, now sans bleachers, remains at the heart of the city's annual Bicycle Days festival.
“(We’re) excited to still have (the) fireworks on Skiles Field and continue that tradition,” said Katlyn Niese, co-chair of the 2023 festival on July 7-8.
Niese said she remembers frequently traveling to Shelby when she was younger for the fireworks show.
“Without the generosity of local businesses and volunteers, it (Bicycle Days) wouldn’t be possible,” Niese said.
Here's what folks can expect at the annual community festival this weekend.
Activities begin Friday with the opening of the midway at 11 a.m. Featured amenities include food trucks, non-food vendors, games and inflatables.
Members of the community may join the Shelby Rotary Club for a noon lunch featuring a variety of treats from festival vendors.
Michael Mage the Magician will perform in the Black Fork Commons Amphitheater at 4 p.m. Mage brings with him an entertainment experience surpassing 15 years.
The second half of opening day includes several activities for cycling enthusiasts to enjoy.
The Shelby Bike Museum will host an open house at the Shelby Justice Center from 6 to 9 p.m. Historians will be on-site to provide guided tours as well as answer questions about the city's storied connection with the bicycle industry.
At 6 p.m., kids may explore and interact with several safety service vehicles as a part of the community touch-a-truck event.
After sunset, festival attendees can attend a bike-in-movie held at the Black Fork Commons Amphitheater. Hosted by the Shelby Rotary Club, this year’s featured film will be “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”
Saturday begins with the 11th Annual Lindy Flyer Community Bike Tour at 8:30 a.m.
The tour offers four loop routes through the historical community and its farmlands.
“(It’s) a way to honor the whole entire basis of Bicycle Days,” Niese said.
The Shelby farmers market will open at 9 a.m. near the log cabin on High School Avenue. The midway opens at 11 a.m.
Guests can grab a snack or sweet treat and make their way to the Shelby Justice Center. That's where Shelby bicycle historians will provide guided tours or answer questions from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kids can complete an obstacle course at the Seltzer Park tennis courts at 11 a.m. as a part of the kids’ bike clinic. Niese said youngsters will also learn how to tune up their bike and practice safe riding.
Bikers may also pick up a free kit equipped with supplies to decorate their ride.
The festival parade will depart from the Grand Boulevard at 2 p.m. and travel along Main Street and Gamble Street.
Once completed, parade-goers can head to the Central Park gazebo to bid on a variety of pies with all proceeds supporting the efforts of Shelby Help Line Ministries.
Brand new to this year’s Bicycle Days is a visit from Jungle Terry, who will be in the Black Fork Commons Amphitheater after the parade has concluded, providing “up close animal interactions,” Niese said.
Attendees can visit Skiles Field at 5 p.m. for kids’ mini-spokes, a collection of fun challenges for kids to complete. Navigate back to the amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. for live music performed by CONNE.
The grand finale of the festival is the annual fireworks show at Skiles Field.
“Despite bumps with construction, the city has been great about helping the festival,” Niese said, referring to the on-going improvement projects taking place in the city’s downtown.
“(We’re) looking forward to another exciting Bicycle Days, one that helps picture the future of downtown with construction on-going,” Niese said.
For a full schedule of events, visit https://www.shelbycic.com/bikedays.
