The Food Tour, Grunt Grub, Phoenix Brewing Company, and Frenchie Roast to name a few, will be there to keep the public fueled on delicious food and beverages during their shopping experience. Live music will be held in the gazebo on both days from varying artists as well.
“Even if you are just coming to enjoy the atmosphere of it, it still allows makers to get their names out there,” Huss said.
The community is also invited to enter various giveaways throughout the Summer Sip n’ Shop including a gift card for a get-a-way to Kalahari and tickets to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game according to Bell.
Bell and Huss are excited to introduce this new event to the area with hopes they can continue to provide this unique experience in the future.
“This is the first summer event we have done, but we are hopeful we will get lots of people [to attend],” Bell said.
The Hub at Village Square is located on 311 N Seltzer St. in Crestline. Hours for the event are Friday, June 25 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entrance fee for the Summer Sip n’ Shop is three dollars and children 12 and under get in for free.