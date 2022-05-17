Sip and Shop

The Hub at Village Square is excited to host their first summer Sip n’ Shop event on June 24 and 25.

The wedding venue and event center will be turned into a large market for the weekend filled with local vendors, food, live entertainment and more.

The business has previously held Sip n’ Shops around the holiday season with great success and is hoping to expand this event into different months.

Pink Flat Lay Hello Monday Instagram Post

The Hub at Village Square is located on 311 N Seltzer St. in Crestline.

Co-Managers of The Hub at Village Square, Vanessa Bell and Alyssa Huss are excited to provide a unique and convenient event to the community that fulfills all of their shopping needs in one area.

“Not only is it good for the makers to get their product out there, but it’s a good shopping experience for the customers to have a one stop shop,” Bell said.

Popular vendors who will be making an appearance include Mackenzie & Stuff, Bloom Boutique, Baden and Grain and Create, Restore and More, according to Bell. The event will also feature young entrepreneurs with available products for purchase.

Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

The Food Tour, Grunt Grub, Phoenix Brewing Company, and Frenchie Roast to name a few, will be there to keep the public fueled on delicious food and beverages during their shopping experience. Live music will be held in the gazebo on both days from varying artists as well.

Sip & Shop vendors

+4 
+4 
Sip & Shop 1.jfif
+4 
+4 
Sip & Shop 3.jfif
+4 
+4 
Sip & Shop 4.jfif
+4 
+4 
Sip & Shop 5.jfif
+4 
+4 
Sip & Shop 6.jfif

“Even if you are just coming to enjoy the atmosphere of it, it still allows makers to get their names out there,” Huss said.

The community is also invited to enter various giveaways throughout the Summer Sip n’ Shop including a gift card for a get-a-way to Kalahari and tickets to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game according to Bell.

Bell and Huss are excited to introduce this new event to the area with hopes they can continue to provide this unique experience in the future.

“This is the first summer event we have done, but we are hopeful we will get lots of people [to attend],” Bell said.

The Hub at Village Square is located on 311 N Seltzer St. in Crestline. Hours for the event are Friday, June 25 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entrance fee for the Summer Sip n’ Shop is three dollars and children 12 and under get in for free.

For more information, visit the Facebook page at The Hub at Village Square.

Support Our Journalism

If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.