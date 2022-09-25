MANSFIELD – The American Heritage Days Weekend returns Oct. 1 and 2 at South Park. The event is free and open to the public.
This year’s event will feature reenactors depicting various aspects of 18th and 19th century life, including blacksmithing, open hearth cooking demonstrations, musket demonstrations, games and children’s activities. Re-enactors will set up camp in the park, wearing authentic period dress and answering questions from the public.
Special presenters include Norman Weidel, Laura Supinger, Mark Cory, Julie Rossington, Vane Scott, Matt Wulff, Jeremy Moore, Mike Schaffer and Sue Butvin.
Supinger will be cooking 18th century fare over the hearth inside the log cabin. Norman Weidel will be running the blacksmithing forge.
Mark Cory, a retired history teacher, will depict the namesake of Crawford County, William Crawford.
William Crawford was born in Virginia and became friends with George Washington while the two worked together as land surveyors. He and Washington later fought together during the French and Indian War and Revolutionary War.
The colonel was captured by Native Americans on June 7, 1782 in the woods of Crawford County. His captors tortured him before burning him at the stake, the latest in a series of back-and-forth retaliations between colonial settlers and Native Americans.
Rossington, a Bucyrus resident, will portray Deborah Sampson. Sampson disguised herself as a man and served in the Continental Army from May 1782 to October 1783. Sampson's true identity was only discovered after she fell unconscious with fever and required medical treatment. She was honorably discharged from the army and became one of the first women to receive a pension for her military service.