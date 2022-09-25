julie rossington
Julie Rossington portrays a camp follower at the 2021 American Heritage Days weekend. Rossington will take on a different historical figure this weekend as Continental Army veteran Deborah Sampson.

MANSFIELD – The American Heritage Days Weekend returns Oct. 1 and 2 at South Park. The event is free and open to the public.

This year’s event will feature reenactors depicting various aspects of 18th and 19th century life, including blacksmithing, open hearth cooking demonstrations, musket demonstrations, games and children’s activities. Re-enactors will set up camp in the park, wearing authentic period dress and answering questions from the public.

American Heritage Days is hosted in South Park by the Richland Early American Center for History.

