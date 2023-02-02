Did you know that women are statistically less likely to receive lifesaving CPR than men? That’s one of the reasons cardiovascular disease continues to the No. 1 killer of women in the United States.
From news desks to iconic buildings, scores of people and landmarks across the U.S. will once again “go red” on the first Friday in February, American Heart Month, renewing attention to women’s heart health.
Through its Go Red for Women® movement, the American Heart Association, which is devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, urges everyone to celebrate National Wear Red Day® on Feb. 3, and take action throughout the entire month in support of moms, daughters and sisters everywhere.
Cardiovascular disease claims more women’s lives than all forms of cancer combined. According to a 2022 American Heart Association Presidential Advisory, investing in and improving research, awareness and equity in women’s heart health are critical for the health and well-being of women.
“Between home and work, women are usually holding up a lot of different things at once, and that doesn’t leave much time or energy for self-care,” said Michelle A. Albert, M.D., M.P.H., FAHA, American Heart Association volunteer president and the Walter A. Haas-Lucie Stern endowed chair in Cardiology, professor of medicine and admissions dean at University of California-San Francisco School of Medicine.
“It’s very important that women carve out that time for their own physical and mental health and that they get support from their loved ones and communities to do so.”
Here are six ways to “Go Red” with the American Heart Association this February:
• Take the American Heart Association’s “Be The Beat” challenge for someone in every household or family to learn the two steps to perform Hands-Only CPR—call 911 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest at a rate of 100-120 beats per minute—in just 90 seconds at heart.org. CPR, especially if performed immediately, could double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.
• Wear red on National Wear Red Day, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, to raise awareness about the No. 1 killer of women. The iconic Red Dress pin and other apparel are available at ShopHeart.org.
• Make a donation to support American Heart Association’s lifesaving work at WearRedDay.org. The Big Lots Foundation, an American Heart Association Wear Red Day corporate matching partner, will match online donations up to a total of $333,333 until Feb. 5.
• During American Heart Month, MinuteClinic® locations nationwide are offering no-cost heart health screenings. For a limited time in February, download a free heart health screening voucher at GoRedforWomen.org/HeartHealth and present it at your local MinuteClinic location to learn your numbers. CVS Health is a national sponsor of Go Red for Women.
• Join Research Goes Red™. Historically, clinical studies haven’t included enough women, particularly women of color. Research Goes Red is a collaboration between the American Heart Association and Verily to raise awareness of the importance of heart health for women and to recruit participants for clinical research in order to improve health outcomes. Sign up at projectbaseline.com/gored.
• Spread the word on social media throughout the month using #WearRedDay, #WearRedAndGive, #HeartMonth, #CPRwithHeart and #GoRedforWomen.
Find resources to support women’s heart heath at every age, through every stage of life at GoRedforWomen.org.
