National Wear Red Day
Submitted Photo

Did you know that women are statistically less likely to receive lifesaving CPR than men? That’s one of the reasons cardiovascular disease continues to the No. 1 killer of women in the United States.

From news desks to iconic buildings, scores of people and landmarks across the U.S. will once again “go red” on the first Friday in February, American Heart Month, renewing attention to women’s heart health.

