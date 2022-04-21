MANSFIELD -- Maureen Browning has been in "Always A Bridesmaid" more often she has been an actual bridesmaid.
The veteran Mansfield actress, who performed in the same comedy in Mount Vernon, reprises her role as Charlie Collins starting Friday night at the Mansfield Playhouse.
The show follows four women over a period of seven years who made a high school Senior Prom promise to always be in each other's weddings -- no matter what.
The two-act, four-scene comedy picks up 30 thirty years later in a sitting room at the Laurelton Oaks in Laurelton, Va., 20 miles northwest of Richmond.
Now in their late 40s, these southern friends-for-life are still making “the long walk” for each other, determined to honor that vow.
"I had a wonderful time doing the show in Mount Vernon and had a wonderful time doing it," Browning said. "The script writers (Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten) have several shows that focus on friendship.
"I've been in several of them and just love the way they can make you laugh and every now and then bring a tear to your eye," said Browning, who performed in "Play On!" at the Playhouse a few months ago.
In her role as Charlie, Browning is a "tree-hugging, Birkenstock-wearing, acerbic Southern free sprit."
"She is a very familiar role for me. Doing it (at the Playhouse) with a few women and I knew and a new lady I just met has been fun! We are getting to know each other more and are having a great time together," she said.
Browning, who said she has only been a real-life bridesmaid once, said she understands the women's close relationships.
"I have some close friends I do life with and we are there for each other through the good and bad. We have gotten each other through weddings, baby showers, a funeral, etc. I cherish every moment I spend with them.
"This is a show about showing up for your friends and being there for them," Browning said.
Director Doug Wertz said there is some physical comedy in the show, but "it's a situation comedy when it comes right down to it."
"You have a mix of personalities it. At times, you wonder if it's not the 'Golden Girls meets The Beverly Hillbillies,'" he said with a laugh. "It's just so fun and so high energy the entire time."
Heidi Ankrum, a frequent backstage supporter at the community theater, makes her Playhouse debut on stage as Libby Ruth James, a hopeless romantic who is also described as plain-spoken and guileless.
"I fell in love with this script when I first read it on the (Playhouse) play reading committee. It's funny and endearing and reminded me of how important it is to have a group of girlfriends to share life with," Ankrum said.
Stepping onto the stage, rather than working behind it, has been a significant change, Ankrum said. It's the first show she has performed in since college.
"The rehearsal process has been quite a change for me! Up until now, I've been behind the scenes. It has been wonderful and I have learned so much from Doug and the other ladies in the cast," she said.
"It has been so much fun being on stage. I'm very comfortable backstage and in the booth, but I was very nervous about learning lines and being able to put it all together. I have really enjoyed this opportunity," she said.
Ankrum said she sees parts of herself in her character.
"Libby Ruth and I are both hopeless romantics! We try to see the good in everything... until we can't. Luckily, we both have good friends to bring us back to the bright side," Ankrum said.
Amy Spencer Parker, who shared the stage with Browning in "Play On!," returns as Monette Gentry in "Always A Bridesmaid," a "kinda flashy, kinda trash, Southern-to-the-bone flirt."
"The show is hilarious! To be a part of something that’s going to bring laughter to an audience is what attracted me the most (to the script)," Parker said.
"Working with Doug is always great because each rehearsal I learn something new from him. The ladies in the cast are all so talented and great to work with. I never left a rehearsal without a smile on my face," she said.
A former school teacher, Parker said the show emphasizes the lengths people will go to when they have found a true friendship.
"As I get older, having that kind of relationship is so special. Seeing what the characters in this show do for each other because they value their relationship is heartwarming and funny," she said.
Wertz said the comedy is in keeping with the Playhouse season coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We decided when we did come back for this season, we were just going to do more shows that are light-hearted and fun. This one is just loads of laughs and there will be many people in the audience who are going to relate to some of this stuff.
"I bet every audience member is going to leave here at the end of the show with a smile on their face and their sides and cheekbones hurting just a little.
"I laugh at rehearsal every night and I am a grumpy old fart," Wertz said with a laugh.
