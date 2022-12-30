1st Read to Succeed

Altrusan Sally Gesouras reads to a group of students as part of 1st Read to Succeed.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — When Rhonda Pore steps into a classroom, she reads a story just like she would with her own grandchildren. 

Pore, a member of Altrusa International's Mansfield chapter, is a volunteer for the club's '1st Read to Succeed' initiative. 

