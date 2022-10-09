Victor Sr.

Victor Uyoa Sr. is shown here after the transplant.

SHELBY -- For Maria Uyoa’s entire 20 years, her father has been sick.

Born with Hepatitis B, Victor Uyoa has no idea where the virus came from. He never knew his father and his mother didn’t play much of a role in his life.

