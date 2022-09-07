MANSFIELD -- David Bell wants to make sure everyone knows the difference between dirt and soil.
Dirt is what you sweep into a dustpan. Soil is a rich, life-giving material bursting with potential.
Bell was one of numerous honorees during the Mansfield Men's Garden Club Beautification Awards dinner on Tuesday evening.
At 92 years old, he's still active in the community and in his garden. Bell's designs can be seen throughout Richland County, including the current garden design at the Richland County Foundation.
“(Bell) has been a constant source for design thought and plant selection for almost 65 years," said Justin Marotta, who presented the award.
"He has a skillset in design, plan identification, selection and artistry."
After serving in Marines during the Korean War, Bell attended the Ohio State University and graduated with a degree in horticulture in 1955. He began his career as a landscaper and later founded Bellwood Nursery and Landscaping with his wife Jane.
During the first decade in business, Bell often worked upwards of 70 hours a week. Things didn't slow down much after that.
Bell is also known for growing produce at his own home garden and giving it away to friends, family and local charities. In his free time, he walks around downtown Mansfield with a spray pack, spritzing any weed he encounters.
"He's a Renaissance man and a true asset to the community," Marotta said.
Bell said his favorite thing about horticulture is the joy it brings to others.
“People are happy when you get finished with what you're doing," he said. "They love it. It makes you feel good.”
His best advice for new gardeners is to stay vigilant. Gardens require constant care.
“You can't give up because every time you turn around something new is happening," he said.
"The environment changes from season to season, from year to year, You have to put on your thinking cap and solve the problems."
The garden club also recognized Bill Collins, who retired from Kingwood Center after 30 years.
Like Bell, Collins has remained active in the community. He serves as director of the club's Harvest Show at Kingwood. He also designed the gardens at the Richland Carrousel Park.
Collins estimated this year's floral display included almost 2,000 plants.
“I work with the beautification committee downtown to coordinate colors," he said. "Then I do the design, order everything, then it's all delivered. I lay it all out and (local garden club volunteers) plant it.”
Richland Carrousel Park also received a commercial/civic beautification award from the garden club. Executive Director Sharon Bishop said visitors often compliment the gardens.
"We're just so grateful to Bill and the garden clubs," Bishop said. "Without them, we wouldn't have those beautiful gardens."
Collins was in charge of educational programming at Kingwood until 2008, when he took over the grounds.
His best advice for gardening is to do it right the first time.
"Put the time in to get the soil right and choose the right plants," he advised. "If you need help, come to classes at Kingwood or go talk to a landscaper. If you plan it right, you don't have to go back in a few years and change it."
Additional honorees included Jamie Hitchman and Jack Thompson.
After purchasing a building in downtown Mansfield, Jamie Hitchman noticed the circular bed in front of Park National Bank’s Main Street office needed attention.
“In the space of two weeks, he not only found out what he needed to do and who he needed to get permission from, but he had plants planted,” Kulig said.
“With respect and appreciation for taking the initiative and anonymously beautifying our community, it is a pleasure in catching you doing something good.”
Jack Thompson has volunteered regularly with the Mansfield Men’s Garden Club for about four years. Kulig described him as a self-starter with a natural instinct for what needs to be done.
The 15-year-old received the first annual garden club youth award.
The club gave out 11 residential beautification awards and two men's garden club awards. The Mansfield Men's Garden Club winners were Ed Olson and Ed Pickens.
Residential winners included Bill and Tanya Flanegan, Melissa Barkett, Saranga Dissanayaka, Jodie Snavely, Linda Tucker and Mark Willison, Carol Jacobs, Mary Beth Barber, Cassie Barber, Dan and Mary Lou Herrold, David and Robyn Criss and Terri and Barry Davis.
