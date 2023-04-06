renomoneydollar.jpg

9-year-old Reno Money is a Mansfield native who moved to Atlanta with his dad last year to advance his rap career. He is hosting a youth basketball clinic and a concert in his hometown during his school's spring break.

MANSFIELD — Terrence Davison II’s spring break has been busier than most other kids his age.

After a Sunday performance in Charlotte, NC, the 9-year-old performed at the NBA Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards game for “Ballin’ for Peace Family Fun Night” Wednesday. After his performance, he boarded a plane to Ohio with his dad, Terrence Davison.

