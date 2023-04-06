MANSFIELD — Terrence Davison II’s spring break has been busier than most other kids his age.
After a Sunday performance in Charlotte, NC, the 9-year-old performed at the NBA Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards game for “Ballin’ for Peace Family Fun Night” Wednesday. After his performance, he boarded a plane to Ohio with his dad, Terrence Davison.
Both the Davisons were born in Mansfield and moved to Atlanta so the Woodland Elementary student could launch his rap career.
Under the stage name “Reno Money,” the younger Davison has released 10 songs on Spotify and all major streaming platforms. He writes his lyrics himself and his dad helps where needed.
“Obviously, he’s a kid entertainer, so we stay on the positive side,” Davison said. “There’s no vulgarity, we’re just basing everything on kid-friendly, family-oriented music to get you hype and excited.”
As "Reno Money," Terrence has produced music videos around the country and in Aruba, which the rapper said was his favorite destination. He has performed for hotel pool parties, beach clubs and was an opening act for DaBaby in 2020 before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.
Terrence said he wants to star in a Disney or Nickelodeon show like “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan” or “That Girl Lay Lay” someday.
The 3rd-grader has also written an ABC book, which he promoted in an interview with KSEE24 TV Central Valley live news in December.
Terrence suggested people watch his music video “In My Zone” to get to know him better. His debut song, “Reno Money” was released in 2019 when he was just 5 years old.
Terrence said his stage name was inspired by looking at a map of the United States.
“I was really obsessed with this place called Reno, and it said it was the biggest little city in the world, so I made myself the biggest little act in the world,” he said.
Terrence has two events in his hometown to cap off his spring break — a youth basketball clinic at the Mansfield UMADAOP Community Outreach Center Friday and a concert at the Electric Company Concert Lounge Saturday.
“Seeing my friends and my family will be cool,” he said. “It’s gonna be lit.”
Terrence has performed at Mansfield events before, including in The Brickyard and other concerts at the Electric Company Concert Lounge. His dad takes him to all his gigs, playing the parts of manager, publicist and sometimes videographer.
Though his son’s career is demanding for both of them, the elder Terrence Davison said his namesake has great school attendance. Many of the rapper’s former classmates and teachers will attend Saturday’s concert in Ontario at the same site of his September 2021 concert.
Terrence also performed with a dance group in The Brickyard for a Juneteenth celebration.
“There’s nothing like that hometown love and everyone supporting you, that was a really powerful thing for me,” the elder Davison said. “They all love him at Woodland Elementary, and we’re excited to see his teachers and classmates again.”
Terrence is a brand ambassador for Keen Spring Water based in Georgia and Sever Divine, a fashion brand and designer based in Houston. The clothing line Psycho Bunny has also sponsored some of his videos.
The entertainer is still chasing his dreams of becoming an actor and said he wants to help other kids his age achieve their dreams.
“I hope it makes other kids want to rap too,” he said. “I would tell other kids to strive to be great and live your dreams.”
Registration for Reno Money’s youth basketball takeover is free. Slots are limited to 10 participants per age group in 5–7-year-olds, 8-10-year-olds and 11-13-year-olds. The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ad lunch will be provided.
To register, participants should call or text Davison at 419-543-7950 or email terre.davison@gmail.com.
Tickets for Reno Money’s concert can be bought on eventbrite.com or at the door, starting at $10. The Electric Company Concert Lounge is located at 1400 W. 4th St.
Reno Money can also be found on Instagram @reno_money1.