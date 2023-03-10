Casey Cares Foundation logo

MANSFIELD -- The Casey Cares Foundation is excited to announce its 8th annual #CaseyCaresBiggestPJParty held during the month of April. Anyone can join.

This organization serves more than 200 families in Ohio. There are Casey Cares families in Mansfield, Mount Vernon, Ashland, Shelby and Marengo, among many other cities as well as smaller communities in the state.

