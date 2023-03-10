MANSFIELD -- The Casey Cares Foundation is excited to announce its 8th annual #CaseyCaresBiggestPJParty held during the month of April. Anyone can join.
This organization serves more than 200 families in Ohio. There are Casey Cares families in Mansfield, Mount Vernon, Ashland, Shelby and Marengo, among many other cities as well as smaller communities in the state.
During #CaseyCaresBiggestPJParty, Casey Cares encourage companies, schools, places of worship, families, and individuals to wear pjs to work or school and donate new pajamas to Casey Cares for critically ill children.
The pajamas will be distributed all year long to pediatric patients on extended hospital stays and families who are isolated and homebound with a critically ill child in eight states and D.C.
Groups and individuals can send gifts to Casey Cares via regular mail or through their Amazon Wish List. What is most needed:
• $10 or $20 gift cards for movies (Amazon, Fandango, Netflix)
• $10 or $20 gift cards for pizza (Papa Johns, Dominos, Pizza Hut, Ledo Pizza)
• New two-piece pajamas (infant and adult sizes are always the biggest need)
The nonprofit also encourages groups and individuals to wear pajamas on April 19, National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day, and take a photo of themselves in their pajamas and share it on social media with #CaseyCaresBiggestPJParty and tagging @CaseyCares.
Signups are now open to host an in-person or virtual pajama drive at a school, business, place of worship, sports team, family, club, and more at CaseyCares.org. This year, Casey Cares hopes to reach their goal of 16,000 pairs of new pajamas donated through the party and plan to send out 23,000 pairs of pajamas in 2023 to mark its 23rd year in operation.
The pajama drive was inspired by Casey Cares’ Kami’s Jammies Program. The program honors Kamryn Lambert, a Casey Cares child that passed away from leukemia in 2007. Lambert was a frequent overnight hospital patient who felt special when she wore a new pair of pajamas in place of hospital gowns.
Founded in 2000, the Casey Cares Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides little moments and lasting memories for over 1,200 families with critically ill children by organizing ongoing family-centric events such as tickets to sporting events, concerts and museums, group parties, birthday surprises, and more! We serve families in eight states and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit CaseyCares.org. Follow Casey Cares on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all the latest news.