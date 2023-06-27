Oasis of Love

The seventh annual Oasis of Love Church Block Party is scheduled July 22 from noon to 4 p.m. on the city's north side at 190 Chester Ave.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Pastor Raymond Cochran Jr. readily admits Mansfield has seen tough days this year in terms of violence, poverty and community discord.

But in his fourth year as as pastor of the Oasis of Love Church on the city's north side, Cochran said he also sees a better way forward in a city that has witnessed seven homicides in the first sixth months of 2023.

Oasis of Love block party

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.