MANSFIELD -- Pastor Raymond Cochran Jr. readily admits Mansfield has seen tough days this year in terms of violence, poverty and community discord.
But in his fourth year as as pastor of the Oasis of Love Church on the city's north side, Cochran said he also sees a better way forward in a city that has witnessed seven homicides in the first sixth months of 2023.
"We have had some tough days, some tragedies, but I believe some better days are ahead," Cochran said. "Mansfield has always had much promise."
One of those better days will be July 22 when the Oasis of Love hosts its seventh-annual community Block Party on the church grounds at 190 Chester Ave. from noon to 4 p.m.
The free community event will again be offered in memory of Dr. Walter E. Jordan II, the church's former pastor and founder of the popular event.
"Our goal is to bring unity into the community," Cochran said. "With all of the racial tension, we look for a day of peace and good times with all people.
"It's a chance for to show love to those inside and outside the church," he said.
The event will feature free food, entertainment, music, book bags, school supplies, giveaways, haircuts and activities for children that will include a bounce house, face painting, games and more.
"It's all free to the public," Cochran said. "A lot of people are shocked when they come out and see everything here is free. We are blessed to have other churches, businesses and non-profit organizations working with us.
Cochran was born and raised in Mansfield. He knows its issues and its possibilities.
"My grandmother, who just turned 95, still lives across the street from the church," he said with a laugh.
Assuming the reins of the Oasis of Love in 2019, Cochran has seen continued growth in the his church that averages 250 to 300 members in person for Sunday services and another 500 online through its YouTube and Facebook pages.
"God is growing online," Cochran said with a laugh. "The church's reach is growing outside the walls of the church."