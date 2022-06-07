TOLEDO — June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, and the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter is encouraging the community to adopt healthy lifestyle behaviors that can help reduce the risk of cognitive decline.
An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s, including more than 220,000 Ohio residents.
Age is the greatest risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease. In fact, 1 in 3 seniors age 85 and older will have Alzheimer’s disease. While some brain changes are inevitable as we age, there is a growing body of research to suggest that adopting healthy lifestyle behaviors may help us age healthier and help reduce the risk of cognitive decline.
According to Alzheimer’s Association research, up to 40 percent of dementia cases could potentially be prevented or delayed by targeting modifiable risk factors. Among these risk factors are:
● traumatic brain injury
● depression
● diabetes
● high blood pressure
● obesity
● smoking
● hearing loss
● air pollution
● education levels
● alcohol
● physical activity
In 2021, there were 126 unique therapies in 152 clinical trials for Alzheimer’s disease registered in the U.S. One trial, the U.S. POINTER, is a landmark two-year clinical trial evaluating whether lifestyle interventions that target risk factors protect cognitive function in older adults who are at increased risk for cognitive decline.
“Understanding the role healthy behaviors may play in reducing cognitive decline is a robust area of research currently,” said Pam Myers, program director of the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter. “Researchers are working to determine what may be the optimal lifestyle ‘recipe’ to reduce cognitive decline, but there are steps we can take now to age well and help reduce the risk of cognitive decline.”
The Northwest Ohio chapter offers five tips for better brain health and to help reduce the risk of cognitive decline:
Exercise regularly — Regular cardiovascular exercise helps increase blood flow to the body and brain, and there is strong evidence that regular physical activity is linked to better memory and thinking.
Maintain a heart-healthy diet — Stick to a meal schedule full of fruits and vegetables to ensure a well-balanced diet. Some evidence suggests a healthful diet is linked to cognitive performance. The Mediterranean and DASH diets, which emphasize whole grains, green leafy vegetables, fish and berries, are linked to better cognitive functioning and help reduce the risk of heart disease as well.
Get proper sleep — Maintaining a regular, uninterrupted sleep pattern benefits physical and psychological health, and helps clear waste from the brain. Adults should get at least seven hours of sleep each night and try to keep a routine bedtime.
Stay socially and mentally active — Meaningful social engagement may support cognitive health, so stay connected with friends and family. Engage your mind by doing activities that stump you, like completing a jigsaw puzzle or playing strategy games. Learning a new language or musical instrument are good mental challenges.
Keep your heart healthy — Recent study shows strong evidence that a healthier heart is connected to a healthier brain. The study shows that aggressively treating high blood pressure in older adults can help reduce the development of mild cognitive impairment (MCI).
“Incorporating these behaviors becomes especially important as we age,” said Myers. “But they are good guidelines to follow at any age. Research suggests that incorporating these behaviors in combination will have the greatest benefit, but even if you begin with one or two you’re moving in the right direction. We offer free community programs about achieving and maintaining a healthy brain and body, how to protect your brain function, and advances in research.”
To learn more about ways to reduce your risk of cognitive decline by making lifestyle changes, go to alz.org/nwohio, or call 419.537.1999 or the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.
About the Alzheimer's Association
The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.