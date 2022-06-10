MANSFIELD -- The fact 4-time Grammy Award winner Mac Powell is coming to perform in Mansfield is proof hard work and dreams pay off.
"An artist of this stature doesn't normally come to Mansfield," said Holly Troupe, who owns The Boot Life with her husband, Chris, in downtown Mansfield at 36 W. Fourth St.
"This event is a reminder for all us to dream big and realize all we have to do is put action steps together and collaborate ... and we can accomplish great things," Troupe said.
Powell, former lead singer for the legendary Christian rock band Third Day, was announced on Friday as the headliner for The Boot Life Block Party on July 1 at the former Mansfield Raceway, 400 Crall Road, on the city's north side.
The concert event is planned from 6 to 9 p.m. and ticket information is available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-boot-life-block-party-tickets-336633278197.
The 49-year-old singer/songwriter, born in Alabama and raised in Atlanta, has refused to have limits placed on his music, switching among gospel, Christian rock, southern rock, country and blues.
After fronting Third Day for three decades (a band he helped launch while in high school), the crossover artist was quoted in an article from Red Light Management that the music business and musical genres constantly shift.
“The music landscape changes so quickly,” Powell said. “It’s freeing to not have to try to fit a mold. It’s freeing to not be on a label where there’s a dozen people telling me what I should or shouldn’t do."
Powell grew up in a house in which both his parents played guitar and sang around the house, leading him to a conclusion that wasn't true.
“I was 12 years old before I realized that my dad didn’t write [Lynyrd Skynyrd’s] ‘Gimme Three Steps,'” he said with a laugh.
His songwriting talents are witnessed by his work with country artists like Travis Tritt, Sugarland's Kristian Bush and Darius Rucker.
Troupe said Friday morning that Powell was the performer The Boot Life had in mind when setting out to plan the concert event, which will include an attempt to set a new world record for line dancing.
"If you have been in our store, you have heard Mac Powell's music," Troupe said. "His genre is so aligned with our brand."
How did she and her husband land such a musical luminary for this inaugural concert attempt?
"We used the same process we use in business. We used the same skills we use in servicing our customers and providing support. That's the same skills we used to close the deal for Mac," she said.
"We were looking for a sound that embodies The Boot Life," she said.
Troupe said the event will be family friendly.
"We wanted this to be an event that is fun ... where families can come together and have a good time, especially after the last three years. It's not just adults who have been stressed (during the COVID-19 pandemic). It's the kids, too. We want an event people of all ages can come and enjoy.
"We want people to come together to celebrate their country, their community and each other. We found an artist in Mac Powell who will embody that," said Troupe, adding negotiations are ongoing for an opening act.
The attempt to break the world line dancing record will come midway through the evening.
"China holds the record with 18,441 people. Our intention is almost to have a flash-mob style dance where we all do the Electric Slide together," Troupe said. "This is more than just a concert.
"Success to me (for the event) is we can show each other, our community, the state and the nation that you should always dream big and try to accomplish great things," Troupe said.
She said food trucks will be available during the event, "or people could wait until after and move on to some of the amazing local restaurants we have in Mansfield."
With 4th of July weekend events going on around the area, as well as Indy Car races during the day at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Troupe said it should be a great holiday weekend.
"There is no reason not to spend your holiday weekend right here in north central Ohio," she said.