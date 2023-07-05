Kay Day Peace March

MANSFIELD — The community is invited to the third-annual Kay Day Peace March on Saturday, July 15, in downtown Mansfield.

The Kay Day Committee, North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC), City of Mansfield Police Department, Mansfield Community Against Violence (M-CAV), Mansfield Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance (MIMA), Restored Visions, Richland County Children Services (RCCS) and We ACT are sending a message to the community: We Are Here For Each Other.

