MANSFIELD — The community is invited to the third-annual Kay Day Peace March on Saturday, July 15, in downtown Mansfield.
The Kay Day Committee, North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC), City of Mansfield Police Department, Mansfield Community Against Violence (M-CAV), Mansfield Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance (MIMA), Restored Visions, Richland County Children Services (RCCS) and We ACT are sending a message to the community: We Are Here For Each Other.
The Peace March honors NECIC community organizer Geneva 'Kay' Smith. Smith, a former community organizer and anti-violence advocate, died in December 2019.
The Peace March line-up will be 11:30 a.m. at the five-way light at Park Avenue and Bowman Street. All participants are asked to bring their peace signs and signs remembering victims of violence.
The Peace March will kick off at 12 p.m. down Park Avenue West to the Central Park Gazebo in downtown Mansfield.
With the help of Kay’s sister, Aretha Grier, and members of the community, ‘Kay Day' celebrates all of Kay’s accomplishments and her love for the city of Mansfield.
"This event honors my sister’s legacy for her service in our community and the lives she touched. She was the founder of Mother’s United to S.A.V.E. (Standing Against Violence Everywhere) that meant so much to her," said her sister Aretha Grier.
Some of the initiatives and programs Kay led were: The North End Elder program, Neighbor Up Night, M-CAV, Open Table, My Brother's Keeper, and so much more. She was the Youth Advisor and third Vice President of the Mansfield, Ohio NAACP Branch. She also was an active partner with the Mansfield Police Department, Richland County Children Services, Restored Visions and We ACT.
The celebration also serves as a day to uplift mothers who have lost a child recently and kids in the community that need school supplies — both are groups that Smith was passionate about.
The celebration consists of a free cookout, free backpacks and school supplies provided by MIMA, NAACP Education Committee, Crossroads Church, and other community members, and live entertainment.
This year we'll be honoring families in our community whose loved ones were the victims of gun violence. Each family will be presented with a beautiful Compassion Blanket.
For more information about the 3rd Annual Kay Day contact at Aretha Grier 419-565-2793. Donations can also be sent to Aretha Grier, 139 Boughton Ave. Mansfield, Ohio 44903.