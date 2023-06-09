Family Fun on the Farm Festival

Activities for youngsters are part of the Family Fun on the Farm Festival coming up at Malabar Farm.

MANSFIELD – Richland Soil and Water Conservation District is teaming up with Malabar Farm State Park to sponsor Family Fun on the Farm Festival, which will take place on June 24 from 2 to 6 p.m.

The festival returns for the third year at Malabar Farm State Park located at 4050 Bromfield Road in Lucas, with the return of popular vendors and exhibitors and the addition of new and exciting vendors.

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.