MANSFIELD – Richland Soil and Water Conservation District is teaming up with Malabar Farm State Park to sponsor Family Fun on the Farm Festival, which will take place on June 24 from 2 to 6 p.m.
The festival returns for the third year at Malabar Farm State Park located at 4050 Bromfield Road in Lucas, with the return of popular vendors and exhibitors and the addition of new and exciting vendors.
The Family Fun on the Farm Festival is open to the public and admission is free.
The festival is excited to welcome visitors to the farm to celebrate summer’s bounty of locally produced food. These days knowing where your food comes from is a challenge so the activities at the festival aim to bring awareness to locally grown food.
Visitors have the chance to plant vegetables and learn how they can cultivate their own garden at home. From exploring pollinators to native plants, the possibilities are endless.
Various fresh food items such as microgreens, herb and vegetable plants, maple syrup, meat, and honey will be available to purchase and enjoy.
There are many other fun activities planned for the entire family to enjoy, especially children. The outdoor festival provides visitors with the opportunity to explore nature and have lots of fun on the farm.
Share the love with your favorite farm animals, give archery a try, and go fishing in the pond. Fishing is free for those 15 years-old and younger.
Don’t forget to try your luck at the agriculture and conservation trivia wheel for a chance to win great prizes. The festival also allows for slower paced activities such as a relaxing ride on the farm wagon and live music and storytelling.
A food themed festival would not be complete without food. Food trucks and vendors will have tasty treats and beverages for sale to enjoy while at the festival.
This is just a taste of what you can experience at Family Fun on the Farm Festival. There are many special activities to enjoy, so make sure to join in on the fun and not miss anything on June 24.