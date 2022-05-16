The family-friendly walk and fundraiser will begin and end at Mansfield’s Richland Carrousel Park with a route around the downtown area for 3.3 km (approximately 2 miles).
The walk will begin at 11:33 am with check-in starting at 10:33 am.
This year’s sponsors include VIP Sponsors Rick and Carol Taylor, as well as Spherion, OhioHealth, Richland Source, DRM Productions, Sutton Bank, Wedgewood Estates and POSM, among others.
Families and other groups are encouraged to register and walk together. Fun and other entertainment options at the end of the walk in the Carrousel area will include free carrousel rides for walkers and their families, a magician, a balloon artist, music, and food and drink options as well as information booths from other regional mental health organizations.
Walkers should register in advance at www.33forever.life to ensure getting event t-shirts, but registration will also be available up to and at the day of the event. Individual walkers are $33 and family units are $66. See the 33 Forever website for more details.
33 Forever, Inc. is a Mansfield-based nonprofit organization founded by the family and friends of Danielle Leedy, a vibrant, strong, professional young woman who lost a long battle to chronic depression in February 2019.
It was created to honor Dani’s life and her longtime passion to raise awareness, empower and comfort those struggling with depression, anxiety, self-worth issues and suicidal thoughts.