Sampsel Family

From left to right: Carrie Sifferlin, Lou Ellen Sampsel, and Linda Schumacher. 

 By Brittany Schock, Engagement & Solutions Editor

SHELBY — At age 91, Lou Ellen Sampsel says her memory isn't what it used to be. 

Even with two of her high school yearbooks open in front of her, the details of her days as a cheerleader for Shelby High School were a bit fuzzy. Perhaps rightfully so — after all, she hasn't walked those halls since 1949. 

Shelby Fight Song

91-year-old Lou Ellen Sampsel sings the Shelby fight song with her daughter, Linda Schumacher
Lou Ellen Sampsel

Lou Ellen Fireoved (now Sampsel) pictured in her cheer uniform in 1949. 
Shelby Cheerleaders 1948

Pictured from left to right: Marilyn Stoffer, Leo Fackler, Lou Ellen Fireoved (now Sampsel), David Heck, and Elizabeth Karr. 
Cheering

The jumps in this picture was the most acrobatic most cheers in 1949 dared to be. Lou Ellen Fireoved (now Sampsel) is pictured in the center. 

