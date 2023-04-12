MANSFIELD -- The Earth Stewardship Steering Committee is pleased to announce the kick-off of the 27th anniversary Earth Stewardship Celebration, joining citizens across the State of Ohio and the United States in celebrating the Great American Cleanup.
Mayor Tim Theaker, the Richland County Commissioners, elected officials, and community leaders will join members of the Earth Stewardship Steering Committee to officially proclaim the months of April through Aug. 1 as Earth Stewardship Months in Mansfield/Richland County.
When: Monday, April 17.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: North End Community Improvement Collaborative Community Outreach Center, 486 Springmill Street, Mansfield, Ohio.
The Earth Stewardship Steering Committee is pleased to announce the kick off of Planting Pride in Richland County.
The annual event invites area groups in all of Mansfield/Richland County to conduct a project during the months of April through August to commemorate Earth Day, Arbor Day, and Soil and Water Stewardship Week and serve as a reminder that these days should not be celebrated on just one day, but throughout the year.
Citizens are encouraged to join this celebration by participating in a litter clean up, tree planting, and/or beautification project, recycling drive, community garden, rain barrel/rain garden, planting of native plants, pollinators, prairies and/or wildflower garden project of your choice at a location of your choice.
Organize your friends, neighbors, and co-workers and register your participation by calling the Earth Stewardship Steering committee at 419-755-9702.
Registration and project completion deadline is Aug. 1, 2022. Join the over 51,000 volunteers from Richland County who, over the past 26 years have completed over 704 projects.
Members of the Earth Stewardship Steering Committee: City of Mansfield, Downtown Mansfield, Inc. North End Community Improvement Collaborative, OSU Extension, Richland Area Chamber and Economic Development, Richland Public Health, Richland County Regional Solid Waste Management Authority, and Richland Soil and Water Conservation District.