Earth stewardship program
MANSFIELD -- The Earth Stewardship Steering Committee is pleased to announce the kick-off of the 27th anniversary Earth Stewardship Celebration, joining citizens across the State of Ohio and the United States in celebrating the Great American Cleanup.

Mayor Tim Theaker, the Richland County Commissioners, elected officials, and community leaders will join members of the Earth Stewardship Steering Committee to officially proclaim the months of April through Aug. 1 as Earth Stewardship Months in Mansfield/Richland County.

