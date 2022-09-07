Central park gazebo Earth Stewardship

Mansfield's Central Park gazebo will host the Earth Stewardship program.

MANSFIELD – The Earth Stewardship Steering Committee will mark the conclusion of the 26th Anniversary Earth Stewardship Celebration with its annual Awards Ceremony on Sept. 9 in downtown Mansfield.

The awards ceremony will recognize the many projects, organizations, sponsors, and participants who have made the Earth Stewardship Celebration a success, including those who participated in the 11th annual Take Pride Contest.

