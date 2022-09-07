MANSFIELD – The Earth Stewardship Steering Committee will mark the conclusion of the 26th Anniversary Earth Stewardship Celebration with its annual Awards Ceremony on Sept. 9 in downtown Mansfield.
The awards ceremony will recognize the many projects, organizations, sponsors, and participants who have made the Earth Stewardship Celebration a success, including those who participated in the 11th annual Take Pride Contest.
The 11th Annual Take Pride Contest will have 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place award winners in each of the following categories: Business/Government; Schools; Neighborhood; and Non-Profit/Church who submitted before and after photos of their projects. The grand prize award is the People’s Choice Award, determined by votes via the Earth Stewardship Celebration Facebook Page.
The awards ceremony will be held at the Gazebo in Central Park in Downtown Mansfield.
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 9.
WHERE: Gazebo in Central Park in Downtown Mansfield.
TIME: 11:30 a.m.
The community is invited to join in this celebration to recognize the culmination of the many projects completed throughout the months of April, May, June, July and August, and those who have given of their time, money, and energy to make Mansfield/Richland County a more beautiful place to work and live.
Members of the Earth Stewardship Steering Committee: City of Mansfield, Downtown Mansfield, Inc., North End Community Improvement Collaborative, OSU Extension, Richland Area Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development, Richland County Regional Solid Waste Management Authority, Richland Public Health, and the Richland Soil & Water Conservation District.