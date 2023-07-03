ONTARIO — Jaslyn Lopez thought she might have been dreaming when she was crowned Miss Ontario at the 2023 pageant.
“Never in a million years did I ever think I would get the honor to represent my city in this way,” the 17-year-old said. “I knew that no matter who won, it would be well-deserved.”
Lopez participated in the Miss Ontario pageant last year, which was her first pageant.
“I had no idea what I was doing, but I had a blast,” she said. “I knew last year that if I didn’t win, I would still do it again the following year.”
Lopez is an incoming senior at Ontario High School involved in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, National Honor Society and Key Club.
She is also part of the Warrior Leadership Executive — a group of students selected by the principal to set a good example for their peers.
“Something I am looking forward to the most about being Miss Ontario is being a role model for young kids,” Lopez said. “When I was growing up, I was fortunate to have such great role models and I want to reciprocate that for the younger girls in our community.”
Lopez will share her 2023 reign with Little Miss Ontario Breckelle Miller and Junior Miss Ontario Rylee Schoonover. The trio participated in the 4th of July parade together and will appear at some other community events.
“We are very excited about the new girls this year,” said Eddie Gallo, executive director of the Miss Ontario pageant programs. “They’ll all be wonderful representatives of the city, and Jaslyn will essentially be Miss Richland County because of all the appearances she'll make.”
The three pageant winners have already attended ribbon cuttings in the community and participated in 4th of July festivities.
The 2023 Miss Ontario pageant theme was “empowering young women.” The title sponsors, Spherion Mid Ohio and Studio 19 Salon, are both women-owned businesses.
Miss Ohio 2023 Madison Miller performed in the pageant with runner-up Emily Legenza and Miss Greater Cleveland Autumn Kessler.
“Miss Ontario is not connected to the Miss Ohio Scholarship Program, but our pageant is getting a lot of notoriety because of the contestants being there,” Gallo said.
The Miss Ontario competition is open to any girl going into 9th through 12 grade who attend Ontario schools or lives in the city.
Contestants are judged by out-of-state judges on interviews, stage presence/ poise, stage questions and talent. The top three contestants take home cash prizes.
Miss Ontario’s 2023 first runner-up is Davanna Parks and second runner-up is Anazya Estep, who won the talent award.
Jenessa Reburgh won the Miss Congeniality award and Lopez won the interview award.
Lopez sang “La Llorona” from the movie “Coco” for her talent.
“I loved singing this song because I got to show the genuine, authentic side of me when I sang the song in Spanish,” she said. “I had so many friends and family there to support me and I just felt so loved.”
Lopez said she is excited to meet new people around the city during her year as Miss Ontario. She plans to attend The Ohio State University and medical school after high school to become a cardiothoracic surgeon.