The 2023 Miss Ontario Jaslyn Lopez is crowned on June 24 by the former Miss Ontario Abigail Kern. 

ONTARIO — Jaslyn Lopez thought she might have been dreaming when she was crowned Miss Ontario at the 2023 pageant.

“Never in a million years did I ever think I would get the honor to represent my city in this way,” the 17-year-old said. “I knew that no matter who won, it would be well-deserved.”

2023 Miss Ontario Jaslyn Lopez and 2022 Miss Ontario Abigail Kern with the first Junior Miss Ontario Rylee Schoonover and Little Miss Ontario Breckelle Miller.
(From left to right) Miss Congeniality Jenessa Reburgh, Miss Ontario Jaslyn Lopez, first runner-up Davanna Parks and second runner-up is Anazya Estep.
Jaslyn Lopex (front) with past winners of the Miss Ontario pageant.

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.