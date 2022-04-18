MANSFIELD -- The community is invited to gather in downtown Mansfield on Friday, May 27, starting at 5:30 p.m. for sunshine, good food, and good music.
The 2022 Final Friday Concert Series will kick off on Friday, May 27 at 5:30 p.m. at The Brickyard with Emily Raff, Third Degree Sideburn, and Terry Lee Ridley.
Each date will include multiple acts and shows will begin at 5:30 p.m. Concerts are free and open to the public. There will be additional hand washing and sanitizing stations. People are asked to bring their own chairs.
The 2022 entertainment calendar includes the following artists:
• Friday, May 28: Emily Raff, Third Degree Sideburn, and Terry Lee Ridley.
• Friday, June 24: Jody Odom Jr., Jeffrey Boyd & Park Street Blue, and Biscuit Miller.
• Friday, July 29: Jai Merina, Talk Boy Trio, and Red Ball Jets.
• Friday, Aug. 26: Jose Sanchez, Toms Kitchen Table, and County Line.
• Friday, Sept. 30: Sarah Goff, Escape the Circus, and Zack Attack.
The Final Friday Concert series is held at The Brickyard Stage and is possible with generous contributions from Nanogate, Ohio Eye Associates, OhioHealth, Phoenix Brewing Company, Spherion MidOhio.
Downtown Mansfield, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to stimulate economic development, improve the appearance and create a positive image of the downtown as a desirable place to work, live, shop and invest.
