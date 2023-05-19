Ontario Kids Festival logo

ONTARIO -- The first Ontario Kids Festival, presented by Sluss Realty, is coming to Marshall Park on Ontario Saturday, June 3.

Although most game booths and activities are geared toward those ages 2 to 15, Sluss Realty Marketing Director and event chairwoman, Jami Kinton-Sluss, said there will be lots to enjoy for guests of all ages.

Grant Sluss and Jami Kinton-Sluss

Grant Sluss and Jami Kinton-Sluss promote the 1st Ontario Kids Festival. The event will feature rides, bounce houses, inflatable experiences including laser tag, zorb racing track and an obstacle course, dozens of free carnival games with prizes, train rides, a petting zoo, pony rides, entertainment, toddler-specific inflatable experiences, Anna and Elsa meet and greets, lots of vendors, food trucks, Ontario PD Command Truck, Springfield Twp. Fire trucks and more.

