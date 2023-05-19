Grant Sluss and Jami Kinton-Sluss promote the 1st Ontario Kids Festival. The event will feature rides, bounce houses, inflatable experiences including laser tag, zorb racing track and an obstacle course, dozens of free carnival games with prizes, train rides, a petting zoo, pony rides, entertainment, toddler-specific inflatable experiences, Anna and Elsa meet and greets, lots of vendors, food trucks, Ontario PD Command Truck, Springfield Twp. Fire trucks and more.
ONTARIO -- The first Ontario Kids Festival, presented by Sluss Realty, is coming to Marshall Park on Ontario Saturday, June 3.
Although most game booths and activities are geared toward those ages 2 to 15, Sluss Realty Marketing Director and event chairwoman, Jami Kinton-Sluss, said there will be lots to enjoy for guests of all ages.
Taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the same soccer field as the park bandshell, the festival includes rides, bounce houses, incredible inflatable experiences including laser tag, zorb racing track and an obstacle course, dozens of free carnival games with prizes, train rides, an amazing petting zoo, pony rides, entertainment, toddler-specific inflatable experiences, Anna and Elsa meet and greets, lots of vendors, food trucks, Ontario PD Command Truck, Springfield Twp. Fire trucks and more.
“At Sluss, we are constantly looking at ways we can give back to our community, and as a new mom, I’m also always looking for fun things for my family to do on the weekends,” Kinton-Sluss said. “Hosting a super family-friendly festival seemed like it would be a great solution to both.”
One of the most special aspects of the festival is that everything is nearly free or by donation.
“We wanted families to be able to come out and spend the day and spend little to no money,” Kinton-Sluss said. “But we are also big advocates for the Humane Society of Richland County, so we wanted to take such a big opportunity to drive awareness for them and also raise some funding for their organization.”
Wristbands for rides and inflatable experiences will be by donation, with all festival proceeds going directly to the Humane Society, which will also have staff and dogs on site available for adoption.
“We will also have what we’re calling ‘Agent Alley,’ which is an entire free section of game booths hosted by our Sluss Realty agents,” Kinton-Sluss said. “Kids can play games here, win prizes and, as an added bonus, we’ll give them a punch card and if they visit all of the agent booths, they’ll be entered to win a year-long pass to Altitude Trampoline Park.”
Kinton-Sluss gave a special thank you to major sponsors: Smile Doctors, Niss Aviation, Mechanics Bank, Universal Enterprises, Kleshinski, Morrison and Morrison, LLP and the Ohio State University of Mansfield, but said there were nearly 30 additional local companies who donated to help make the event possible.
“We truly could not have done this without so many incredible locally-owned businesses,” Kinton-Sluss said. “Many will have booths on site and we really look forward to enjoying this day with them on June 3 and for many years to come!”