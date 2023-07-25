Mechanics Bank logo

MANSFIELD –- First Congregational Church will host a heartfelt fundraiser in support of the children of Ukraine on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 640 Millsboro Road, Mansfield.

Mechanics Bank is also a sponsor for this event aiming to raise funds to provide LifePacks for children affected by the devastating consequences of war in Ukraine.

Download PDF Flyer Ukraine
Download PDF 2-sided flyer

