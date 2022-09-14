MANSFIELD — The Ohio Plein Air Society will be holding its 19th Annual Plein Air Competition in Richland County.
This is an organization of artists devoted to painting in the “Plein Air” tradition or the “Open Air” style of the French Impressionists.
They will begin painting on Thursday evening, Sept. 22 through Saturday, Sept. 24. It will culminate with the Competition on Sunday, Sept. 25.
Carol Strock Wasson, a distinguished artist from Indiana, will be judging the paintings and awards will be given out. This will take place at the Mansfield Art Center’s pavilion, 700 Marion Ave., Mansfield, OH 44906.
Plein Air artists will descend upon Richland county during these times to paint the scenic views found in the county as well as urban scenes. The Mansfield Art Center will hold an exhibit of their work from Nov. 8 - 13, 2022, in the Spotlight Gallery.
Sunday, Sept. 25, there will be a public viewing of the paintings from NOON - 2 pm at the Art Center pavilion. There will also be a Wet Paint Sale on the grounds of the Art Center. Along with a QUICK DRAW Competition which will take place from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm. Watch artists at work!
The Ohio Plein Air Society is composed of dedicated artists working in Oils, Watercolors, and Pastels, continuing in the tradition of “Painting Outside”. They brave, cold, snow, heat, sun, wind & bugs to create beautiful pieces of art.