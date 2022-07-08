SHELBY -- Organizers are inviting the public to be a part of over a century of tradition at the 129th annual Sacred Heart Festival in Shelby on Sunday, July 24.
The highlight of the festival is the 1⁄2 chicken (barbecued on the parish grounds) or ham dinners including homemade dressing, pies, or cake. The meal includes mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, roll and butter, pickled eggs and beets, and a choice of applesauce or coleslaw. A choice of coffee, iced tea, or lemonade is also included in the $12 adult meal. A small meal of 1⁄4 chicken with all the trimmings is $10.
An air-conditioned dining hall is available for those who wish to escape from the summer heat. A grill service and concessions are serving throughout the day. Once everyone is well fed, families can head out of the parish hall to the kids’ tent (open until 6 p.m.) for an assortment of games to challenge children of all ages.
The putt-putt golf is a must for younger children, while older kids can enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride and live animal attractions. All ages will enjoy the pedal tractor pull. This festival is wonderful for people of all ages. Parents and grandparents can pick up garden produce and home-baked treats in the Farmers Market Booth.
Another popular attraction is the antique farm machinery on display, or adults may choose to sit a spell and play instant bingo, or other games of chance. The MEGA raffle includes various valuable and exciting prizes, including a hot air balloon ride, $500 off Sacred Heart tuition, freezer meat, original painting, a gas grill, Norwex mop system, a family fun pack to a local corn maze and farm, a basket of Sacred Heart themed items, a bicycle, an Apple Watch, and more.
There are also hourly drawings, 50/50 drawings, and a reverse raffle with a $1,500 top winner. The Bavarian Village is open from 1 to 10 p.m. Live musical entertainment will provide the soundtrack for a day of summer fun. There is plenty of shaded seating available throughout the parish grounds and parking is free.
Visit www.facebook.com/sacredheartbethlehemfestival for more information and updates.
The festival is the primary fundraiser supporting Sacred Heart School, a Preschool-8th grade facility open to all denominations. Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish was founded in 1833. Sacred Heart School was founded in 1837 and is the oldest continuously operating Roman Catholic school in the Toledo Diocese.
