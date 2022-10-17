I have known Kirsten Pscholka-Gartner since her school days as a student in the Lexington Schools.
I had the opportunity to get to know what type of person Kirsten is when she was a member of the Lexington HS mock trial team, for which I was one of the advisors and when I had the opportunity to follow her career, when she returned to Richland County as an attorney and then as a member of the Domestic Relations Court.
Kirsten was and is now a determined, hard-working, dedicated, detail oriented, compassionate, caring and principled person of integrity. She has exactly the qualities of character, common sense and experiences we want and need in a Domestic Relations Judge.
Two examples of Kirsten‘s quality of character and desire to make a difference are 1. organizing the child support amnesty day, to give parents who had fallen behind in child support payments the opportunity to pay what they owed without fear of penalty and to attend a job fair to learn of potential employment opportunities and trainings;
and, 2. advocating for the role the court can and should play in assisting family members who struggle with mental health, alcohol and/or drug related issues.
Just two examples of Kirsten’s vision of how the court can provide opportunities to meaningfully impact the lives of the children the court serves and their families.
Kirsten Pscholka-Gartner’s years of experience as a local attorney and 11 years of service (three as chief magistrate) to the children and families involved with the Domestic Relations Court have given her the knowledge, first-hand experiences, insights and vision to effectively lead the Domestic Relations Court as Judge.
Vote FOR Kirsten Pscholka-Gartner, Judge of the Domestic Relations Court