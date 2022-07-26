MANSFIELD – Are you looking for ways to save money on your farm? A Nutrient Management Plan and Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) can help.
Richland SWCD received a grant from the Richland County Foundation to pay 50% of the cost to have a nutrient management plan created. A plan is tailored to the land’s needs and could save money and time in gas, fertilizer, and equipment use.
Land is left in good shape for future generations and helps prevent nutrients running off fields into streams, lakes, and rivers, which can cause algae blooms and are harmful to aquatic life.
A nutrient management plan helps achieve farm and environmental goals through best management practices. Incorporating the 4Rs of nutrient management into a plan will optimize fertilizer and manure use. The 4Rs are Applying the Right Amount from the Right Source at the Right Place at the Right Time.
Nutrient Management Plan Funding:
The land must be in Richland County
You cannot be receiving other state or federal funding for a nutrient management plan to be created.
50% of the cost of a nutrient management plan is covered; the remaining 50% is paid by the farmer/producer.
Total grant award amount is $100,000.
Grant money will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis
Grant application deadline is Dec. 1, 2022
Join Richland SWCD for a Question-and-Answer session about the nutrient management plan grant program on Monday, Aug. 8 at 7 a.m. at the Show Arena located at the Richland County Fairgrounds at 750 N. Home Road, Mansfield. Coffee and donuts will be provided.
You may also stop by the Richland SWCD booth at the Nature Park during the Richland County Fair Monday, August 8 through Friday, Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or contact Matt Wallace at 419-747-8687 or AgTech@richlandswcd.net for more information.
If you have been considering having a nutrient management plan written for your farm, this is the time to get a plan.
Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements, and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.
Programs and assistance of the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District are available without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, age, national origin, ancestry, disability, or veteran status.
Support for this program was provided by a grant from the Richland County Foundation.
The Richland County Foundation is one of the largest private sources of grant making in Richland County and administers over 375 charitable funds established by individuals, families, and businesses.
The mission of the Richland County Foundation is to improve and enhance the quality of life in Richland County through strategic philanthropy and community leadership.
