Nutrient Management

MANSFIELD – Are you looking for ways to save money on your farm? A Nutrient Management Plan and Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) can help.

Richland SWCD received a grant from the Richland County Foundation to pay 50% of the cost to have a nutrient management plan created. A plan is tailored to the land’s needs and could save money and time in gas, fertilizer, and equipment use.

