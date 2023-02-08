MOUNT VERNON — The three Food For The Hungry Community Partners - Interchurch Social Services of Knox County, Salvation Army of Mount Vernon, and Center of Hope - were presented with First Quarter Distributions by FFTH Interim President Austin Swallow.

Interchurch Social Services of Knox County is a Christian faith-based ministry that unites community resources to meet the needs of those in crisis. Interchurch has provided emergency assistance and a Christian presence to thousands in need throughout Knox County since 1968.

