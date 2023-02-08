MOUNT VERNON — The three Food For The Hungry Community Partners - Interchurch Social Services of Knox County, Salvation Army of Mount Vernon, and Center of Hope - were presented with First Quarter Distributions by FFTH Interim President Austin Swallow.
Interchurch Social Services of Knox County is a Christian faith-based ministry that unites community resources to meet the needs of those in crisis. Interchurch has provided emergency assistance and a Christian presence to thousands in need throughout Knox County since 1968.
Services provided include financial aid (rent, deposits, utility disconnects), food pantry, medical transportation, prescription assistance, and clothing assistance. Interchurch has locations in Mount Vernon, Fredericktown, Centerburg, and Danville with Carolyn Fergus serving as the Executive Director. FFTH has been partnering with Interchurch since 1982.
The Salvation Army is a ministry motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination. The Salvation Army in Mount Vernon fulfills this mission by fighting food insecurity through a food pantry and weekly community meal, providing after-school programming, and emergency financial assistance.
The Salvation Army is an international organization that impacts all of Knox County through a location in Mount Vernon that serves as a church and community resource center. FFTH and The Salvation Army in Mount Vernon have been community partners since 1982. Captain Christine Moretz serves as the pastor and director of the Salvation Army.
The FFTH board of directors adopted Center of Hope as a Community Partner in the Fall of 2022. In 2019, the Center of Hope chapter was opened in Bladensburg, Ohio to serve the needs of people in surrounding rural communities.
Since March 2020, this location has provided groceries and other support for thousands of people, including seniors, disabled individuals, and families who are working but struggling to make ends meet. The Center of Hope branch in Bladensburg is led by Dawn Volzke (pictured). FFTH is excited to partner with Center of Hope as it helps serve Knox Countians and meets essential needs.
Each organization received its First Quarter Distributions from FFTH, which was made possible by the generous donations of Knox County residents that met and exceeded the 2022 FFTH Drive Goal of $250,000.
Find photos, radio interviews, videos, press releases, and more from the 2022 Drive Season at FoodForTheHungryCares.org. The video archive of the 2022 FFTH Broadcast is also available at MVNU.tv in the on-demand tab and will be available for a full year.
Learn more about FFTH community partners and their services at these weblinks: