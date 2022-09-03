BUCYRUS – Paula and Bob Herbert have announced that Flour & Whisk Bakery, LLC, established in 2020 in Bucyrus, is under new ownership and will continue serving the community for years to come.
Paula Herbert was excited to make the announcement.
"Flour & Whisk provides Bucyrus with quality bakery items and Beca House coffee, and I am excited to continue serving the community. The business fits well within Bob, my husband, and my business plans as we own and operate an electrical contracting company, beauty and tanning salons, and another future coffee shop."
Today's announcement is the culmination of an eight-week process that began with the official social media post that the bakery and coffee shop was for sale. Moving forward, Paula plans renovations to include retail space, extending hours this fall, adding more bakery items, and strengthening the relationship with Beca House. An official grand opening will be scheduled later this fall, but the business will be open on Tuesday, September 6.
Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser commented, "We are happy to welcome Paula and Bob Herbert as the new owners of this great local business. I encourage the Bucyrus community to support them."
###
About Flour & Whisk Bakery, LLC
Founded in 2020 in Bucyrus, Flour & Whisk is a local bakery and coffee shop. The bakery provides donuts, coffee, deluxe beverages, cookies, and pastries. They are located at 416 S. Sandusky Ave. in Bucyrus and online via Facebook and Instagram.
About the Crawford Partnership
Started in 2006, the Crawford Partnership for Education and Economic Development is a private, non-profit corporation dedicated to driving collaborative economic, community and workforce development in Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, New Washington, and all of Crawford County, Ohio.
Twice in the last four years, the community has been nationally ranked in the top 20% for economic development and is pursuing an aggressive, strategic, and comprehensive agenda to become a community of choice for business and residents. To learn more about the Crawford Partnership, please visit us at crawfordpartnership.org
