The Richland County Youth Substance Use Coalition exists to empower Richland County youth, families and the community to reduce youth substance use through education, intervention and prevention. The coalition's work is funded through a Drug Free Communities grant.

MANSFIELD – The Richland County Youth Substance Use Coalition has announced its second annual drug & alcohol prevention art contest.

The contest aims to get youth involved in creating and promoting anti-substance abuse messaging among their peers. Students in grades K-12 can enter by creating a poster, flyer, video, haiku, poem, meme or other work of art with a drug/alcohol prevention message.

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com